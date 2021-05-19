America’s ‘Blank Check’ Aid Feeds Israel’s Impunity and Gaza Horror

In the deadliest conflict between Israel and Hamas since 2014, Israeli airstrikes have killed more than 213 Palestinians, including 61 children and 36 women, with more than 1,400 people wounded, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. Twelve people in Israel, including a 5-year-old boy and a soldier, have been killed by rockets fired from Gaza by Hamas into Israel.

While Egyptian diplomats were attempting to negotiate a ceasefire, the Biden administration blocked the UN Security Council three times from issuing a joint statement calling for an immediate end to hostilities. Hours after President Biden said he would support a ceasefire on May 17, dozens of Israeli jets launched more than 100 missiles into the densely populated Gaza Strip.

The violence is not limited to Gaza. As Jewish nationalists and Palestinians engaged in running street battles in Jerusalem, protests were mounted against the forced removal of 13 Palestinian families from their homes in East Jerusalem and Israeli police attacked Palestinians at Al Aqsa Mosque. Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Josh Ruebner, adjunct lecturer of Justice and Peace Studies at Georgetown University. Here, he examines the underlying causes of the current violence in Israel/Palestine, and the Biden administration’s response to the crisis.

Josh Ruebner is author of Shattered Hopes: Obama’s Failure to Broker Israeli-Palestinian Peace. For more information, visit Josh Ruebner’s website at joshruebner.com.