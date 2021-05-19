This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – May 19, 2021

• Thirty-five years ago, a radioactive plume fell over Europe after the nuclear explosion at the Chernobyl nuclear complex in Ukraine. The 1986 accident and loss of life was one of many factors that contributed to the downfall of the Soviet Union.

(“Could Ukraine’s Nuclear Industry Face Another Chernobyl?” Al Jazeera, April 26, 2021)

• Infighting within South Africa’s ruling African National Congress party boiled over as party leaders moved to suspend ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule over his indictment on 21 graft charges last November, linked to a $23.5 million contract to remove hazardous asbestos roofing, work that was never carried out. The suspension was ordered by the majority of the ANC leadership council loyal to President Cyril Ramaphosa. Magashule is an ally of former President Jacob Zuma who was tied to multiple corruption scandals.