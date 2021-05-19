Worldwide Protests Decry Israel’s Gaza Airstrikes Killing Hundreds of Civilians

For the past 73 years, Palestinians at home and abroad have marked the Nakba or Catastrophe on May 15, when hundreds of thousands of residents were forced from their homes by the new state of Israel, which was supported by the U.S. and United Nations resolutions. This year, Palestinians around the world were joined by others to condemn the Israeli military, which invaded El Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, one of the holiest sites in Islam at the end of the holy month of Ramadan. Israeli settlers also moved to evict Palestinian families from the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, where they settled after the Nakba. For years, those settlers occupied the homes with Palestinian families still living in them.

After Hamas began firing rockets into Israel, the Israeli military launched airstrikes into Gaza, destroying buildings and infrastructure of the most densely populated city in the world. As of May 18, more than 200 Palestinians have been reported killed and 12 Israelis have died from rockets fired into Israel’s cities and towns.

Major protests have been organized across the world to voice opposition to Israel’s bombardment of Gaza. Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus attended a rally in Hartford, Connecticut on May 15, where hundreds of Palestinians and their supporters gathered at the federal building, many waving Palestinian flags and chanting in Arabic and English. One of the speakers at the rally was John Fussell, vice president of the church-affiliated social justice group Tree of Life Educational Fund.

For more information on the Tree of Life Educational Fund, visit tolef.org.