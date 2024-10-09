Fossil Fuel Infrastructure’s Destructive Impacts on Rural Communities

Project Maple is the “New England-y” sounding name for a major expansion of an existing fossil fuel pipeline — the so-called Algonquin pipeline — that carries fracked gas, or methane, across New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

The pipeline’s owner, Enbridge, is the same company that built the Line 3 pipeline from the Canadian tar sands in Alberta across several states in the Upper Midwest, including northern Minnesota, as well as the Line 5 pipeline across Michigan. The company has yet to file a proposal for Project Maple with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for the needed permits, but it has been building small components along the pipeline route.

In late September, the Connecticut contingent of a four-state coalition called Stop Project Maple held a rally outside the Capitol building in Hartford, after which it delivered a letter to Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont asking him to deny permits for all future fossil fuel infrastructure. One of the speakers, Sydney Collins, is a recent college graduate and young climate activist. Enbridge operates a compressor station on the pipeline near her small hometown, which transports the gas along the pipeline and produces toxic emissions. As extreme weather events like climate-change fueled hurricanes Helene and Milton ravage the southeast U.S., Collins addresses the destructive impact of fossil fuel infrastructure on rural communities and on the nation more broadly.

For the best listening experience and to never miss an episode, subscribe to Between The Lines on your favorite podcast app or platform.

Or subscribe to our Between The Lines and Counterpoint Weekly Summary.