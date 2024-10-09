US Media Masks U.S. Role in Israel’s Savage War in Gaza and Lebanon

Oct. 7 marked the one-year anniversary of the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel that killed 1,200 Israelis and kidnapped 240 hostages brought to Gaza, of which approximately 100 remain in captivity. Since the Hamas attack, Israel has unleashed a savage war on Gaza that has killed more than 42,000 Palestinians, mostly civilians, including nearly 17,000 children. In recent months, Israel has assassinated leaders of Hamas, Hezbollah and high-ranking Iranian military officials in Beirut, Tehran and Damascus – as well as weaponizing pagers and walkie talkies to attack thousands across Lebanon.

In retaliation for the assassinations and Israel’s current air and ground invasion of Lebanon that his killed more than 2,000 civilians, Iran launched a second wave of 180 missiles at Israel, causing little damage. In the midst of a widening regional Middle East war, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to retaliate against Iran in the coming days.

In his book, “War Made Invisible,” published last year, author Norman Solomon examined the ways in which the U.S. wages war around the world, while it works to conceal the death and destruction resulting from America’s bombs and missiles, often aided by the nation’s corporate media. In a just published revised edition of the book, Solomon has added a new chapter on the Gaza War. Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Solomon, co-founder of the activist group RootsAction.org, who examines the Biden administration’s unconditional support for Israel in the current conflict, where billions of dollars-worth of U.S. weapons have aided Israel in killing tens of thousands of civilians in Gaza, and now in Lebanon.

