Corporate Media is ‘Sanewashing’ Trump’s Obvious Cognitive Decline

Interview with Parker Malloy, publisher of the Present Age newsletter, former editor-at-large with Media Matters for America, conducted by Scott Harris

At 78, disgraced, twice impeached, and 34-count criminally convicted former president Donald Trump, is now the oldest major party candidate for president in U.S. history. With President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the campaign, there’s been renewed focus on Trump’s age and his obvious cognitive decline in recent years.

In his speeches and interviews Trump, still fumes about his false allegation that the 2020 election was stolen from him and engages in incoherent rants about fictional movie character “Dr. Hannibal Lecter,” while rambling in bizarre tirades on sharks and electric batteries. More dangerously, Trump repeats lies that Haitian immigrants are eating pets in Springfield, Ohio; advocates for a “violent day” of policing that will end crime; and dishonestly accuses Democrats of supporting the murder of babies after they’re born. After Hurricane Helene carved a trail of destruction across the southeast U.S., Trump spread potentially deadly disinformation charging that the federal government’s rescue efforts are excluding Republican voters and that FEMA funds are being diverted to immigrants.

Media critic Parker Malloy, publisher of the Present Age newsletter, wrote a piece for the New Republic on Sept. 4 titled, “How the Media Sanitizes Trump’s Insanity,” accusing corporate media outlets of “sanewashing” Trump’s unhinged behavior by rewriting and reframing his words to create the illusion that the Republican candidate is rational and lucid. Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Parker Malloy who explains why she believes the political medias’s practice of sanitizing Trump’s unhinged speech poses a threat to informed democracy.

