As Indigenous Peoples’ Day Replaces Columbus Day, the Struggle to Address Historic Injustices Continues

Indigenous communities and their allies around the country had targeted statues of Christopher Columbus as representative of a vicious colonialism, without much success until protests erupted after the police killing of George Floyd in May. Racial justice activists protested not only against statues representing defenders of white supremacy and support for slavery, but also targeted Columbus and what he stood for.

News reports from local sources around the country found that at least 22 statues of Columbus have been destroyed or removed since May. In New Haven, Connecticut, a statue of Columbus in a historically Italian neighborhood a few blocks from the city’s downtown green was removed on June 24 after various stakeholders agreed it no longer belonged there. A week later the city’s Board of Education voted to rename the Columbus Family Academy, which is a public school in a predominantly Latino neighborhood. The new name is still to be determined after discussions that included members of the community.

Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus spoke with Norman Clement, an indigenous activist and supporter of Black Lives Matter who convened a commemoration on Oct. 12 for indigenous Peoples’ Day that’s replaced Columbus Day. Here, he discusses his motivation for holding these annual events, the progress he has seen and the struggles still unfolding across the U.S..