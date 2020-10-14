• A week after discredited parliamentary elections, Kyrgyzstan’s embattled pro-Russian President Sooronbai Jeenbekov declared a state of emergency after demonstrators took to the streets of the capital Bishkek and stormed government buildings on Tuesday, demanding a new vote and his resignation. More than 1,200 people have been injured and one person has been killed in street clashes since protests erupted. Police have reportedly used water cannons, stun grenades and tear gas to disperse protesters.

(“Kyrgyzstan Unrest: Ex-President Rearrested As Power Struggle Deepens,” BBC News, Oct. 10, 2020) • Jared Kushner’s family-owned business, Kushner Companies won $786 million in loans to purchase hundreds of apartments in Maryland and Virginia from government-backed lending agency Freddie Mac in 2019. Disclosure of the mortgage loans prompted Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Tom Carper of Delaware to ask if the family real estate firm, formerly led by the president’s son-in-law and top adviser, had received special treatment. Freddie Mac approved the loans after its parent agency came under the leadership Trump appointee, Mark Calabria, Vice President Mike Pence’s former chief economist. (“Kushner’s Freddie Mac Loans Wasn’t Just Massive,” ProPublica, Oct. 1, 2020)