Trump: Cautionary Tale Why Presidents Shouldn’t Have Unilateral Power to Launch Nuclear War

When President Trump checked into Walter Reed Military Medical Center on Oct.2, after being diagnosed with the coronavirus, like all presidents he was followed by a military aide that carries the “football,” the secure briefcase with the key codes and protocols necessary for him to order the U.S. military to launch of up to 1,000 nuclear weapons, more than enough to destroy the world.

Although Trump had suffered with low blood oxygen levels and was taking the drug dexamethasone, a corticosteroid which can cause mood swings and “frank psychotic manifestations,” the president never temporarily transferred his powers to the vice president as permitted under the 25th Amendment.

During his time in the hospital and immediately after, Trump exhibited behavior that some observers labeled as “’Roid Rage,” aggression and anger some people experience when taking steroid medications. Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Tom Collina, direcdtor of policy at the Ploughshares Fund, who talks about the extreme risk of giving U.S. presidents unchecked, unilateral power to launch a nuclear war, as discussed in his recent article titled, “Trump’s COVID infection shows why it’s time to retire the nuclear football.”

For more information, visit The Plowshares Fund at ploughshares.org.