As the Sudanese Armed Forces Make Gains in Sudan’s Civil War, Civilians Bear Brunt of the Violence

The ongoing violence against Palestinians in Gaza has fallen out of the headlines since a largely ignored cease-fire agreement was signed in October last year — and even more so after Israel and the U.S. launched their war on Iran. But the ongoing civil war in Sudan has never been a top news headline even though it has killed, injured and displaced more people than any other conflict in the world today.

Those impacted by the Sudan war number in the millions. The Sudanese Armed Forces have been battling an army known as the Rapid Support Forces or RSF. Both sides have committed documented atrocities and war crimes. However, in late October, the RSF took control of the city of El Fasher in the Darfur region in western Sudan, with some reports finding they massacred up to 60,000 people. A United Nations independent fact-finding mission for Sudan concluded that the RSF committed genocide during their 18-month-long siege of El-Fasher.

Early this year, the Sudanese Armed Forces gained the upper hand against the RSF, marking a significant shift in the war. Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus spoke with Nathaniel Raymond, executive director of Yale University’s Humanitarian Research Lab, who assesses the current state of this devastating conflict and the horrifying loss of life.

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