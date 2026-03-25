Between The Lines – March 25, 2026 – Full Show

Between The Lines – March 25, 2026 – Full ShowListen to the full show here March 25, 2026Raed Jarrar: The U.S. and Israel are Fighting Different Wars in IranNathaniel Raymond: As the Sudanese Armed Forces Make Gains in Sudan’s Civil War, Civilians Bear Brunt of the ViolenceAndy Shallal: Nuestra América Convoy Arrives in Cuba in Defiance of Trump’s Oil BlockadeBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – March 25, 2026 Subscribe to our Podcast Subscribe to our Email List:Subscribe to our Weekly Summary