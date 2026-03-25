Nuestra América Convoy Arrives in Cuba in Defiance of Trump’s Oil Blockade

Responding to the Trump regime’s blockade of international oil deliveries to Cuba, some 650 delegates from 33 countries and 120 organizations began arriving in Cuba on March 20, as part of the solidarity, Nuestra America Convoy to Cuba. About 20 metric tons of food, medical supplies and solar panels arrived by air and sea in an effort support the people of Cuba who have suffered under a six-decade American economic embargo and more recently, from constant electricity blackouts that have resulted in the inability of hospitals to store critical medicines and provide care for newborns, their mothers, the elderly and the sick.

The convoy, organized by Progressive International, Code Pink Women for Peace and dozens of other non-governmental organizations, included four members of the European Parliament, French, Spanish and Columbian legislators, as well as Jeremy Corbyn, former leader of Britain’s Labor Party.

Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Andy Shallal, owner of the Busboys and Poets bookstores and progressive cultural hubs in Washington, D.C., and a delegate on the Nuestra America Convoy, who talks about the importance of supporting the people of Cuba with humanitarian aid in defiance of the Trump administration energy blockade.

For more information, visit Nuestra América Convoy to Cuba at nuestraamericaconvoy.org.

Listen to Scott Harris’ in-depth interview with Andy Shallal (21:14) and see more articles and opinion pieces in the related links section of this page. For periodic updates on the Trump authoritarian playbook, subscribe here to our Between The Lines Radio Newsmagazine Substack newsletter.