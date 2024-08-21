Between The Lines – Aug. 21, 2024 – Full Show

Between The Lines – Aug. 21, 2024 – Full ShowListen to the full show here August 21, 2024Jennifer Lowenstein: As Slaughter of Palestinians Continues, Gaza Ceasefire Talks at Critical JunctureMatt Bruenig: Assessing Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris’ Cautious Economic Policy ProposalsMicaela Martinez: Toxic Beauty Products Marketed to Women of Color Linked to Cancer and Other Health DangersBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Aug 21, 2024Listen to the full show here Subscribe to our Weekly Summary