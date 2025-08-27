Between The Lines – Aug. 27, 2025 – Full Show

Between The Lines – Aug. 27, 2025 – Full ShowListen to the full show here August 27, 2025Heather Digby Parton: Floundering Democrats Urged to Embrace FDR New Deal-Style Popular Economic PoliciesTabitha Sookdeo: Effort Underway to Build Bridges Between Diverse Immigrant Communities Facing Trump Mass DeportationDr. Ferric C. Fang: HHS Secretary RFK Jr. Cuts Federal mRNA Vaccine Research Funding, Endangering Public HealthBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Aug. 27, 2025 Subscribe to our Podcast Subscribe to our Email List:Subscribe to our Weekly Summary