Struck by Unjust Personal Tragedy, Activist Responds to Manchin’s Attempt to Kill Build Back Better’ Bill

West Virginia’s conservative Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin effectively derailed President Biden’s Build Back Better plan when he announced on Fox News on Dec. 19, that he would oppose the $1.75 trillion human infrastructure bill. Provisions in the legislation would fund expansion of Medicaid and reduce premiums for Affordable Care Act coverage, extension of the child tax credit, universal pre-kindergarten, initiatives to address climate change, and affordable housing among other programs. Manchin’s vote is crucial given the Democrats need all 50 of their members’ votes to pass legislation through reconciliation.

Manchin, who engaged in five months of negotiations that reduced the original scope and $3.5 trillion price tag of the bill, said he couldn’t support the Build Back Better bill because of concerns about inflation and the now resurgent COVID pandemic. But according to news reports, Manchin told several of his fellow Democrats that he thought parents would waste monthly child tax credit payments on drugs.

While Biden says he’ll continue to talk with Manchin to achieve a path forward on Build Back Better, Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal, chairwoman of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, is calling on the president to use his executive power to immediately implement provisions in the bill. Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Scott Desnoyers, a father who lost his 29-year-old son Danny to suicide following a missed $20 premium insurance payment, became a Medicare-for-All activist and a leader in the New York state chapter of the Poor People’s Campaign. Here he responds to Manchin’s opposition to the Build Back Better plan and how supporters of the legislation should answer Manchin’s obstruction.

For more information about the Poor People’s Campaign, visit poorpeoplescampaign.org and the New York chapter of the Poor People’s Campaign at poorpeoplescampaign.org/committee/new-york.