Investigation Reveals How Dark Money Bought a Supreme Court Seat

In 2016, then-Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to hold hearings on President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland, to fill the seat left vacant by the death of Antonin Scalia, eight months before the November 2016 election. McConnell said at the time, “The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president.” But just eight days before the 2020 presidential election, the U.S. Senate, under Majority Leader McConnell, voted 52 to 48 to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, just 30 days after President Trump nominated her to fill the seat of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The naked hypocrisy of Senate Republicans in their successful effort to pack the court with an extremist 6 to 3 conservative super majority was on full display for all to see. However, the dark money network employed to win Senate confirmation for Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett wasn’t widely reported to the public at the time.

Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Andrew Perez, senior editor and reporter at The Daily Poster news site, who talks about his investigation titled, “How Dark Money Bought A Supreme Court Seat.” In that piece, he and co-writer Julia Rock tracked the millions of dollars in dark money that played a pivotal role in confirming Judge Barrett, but will also help shape high court rulings on reproductive rights, civil rights, labor rights and corporate regulation for years to come.

For more information on The Daily Poster, visit dailyposter.com.