Between The Lines – Feb. 5, 2025 – Full Show

Between The Lines – Feb. 5, 2025 – Full ShowListen to the full show here February 5, 2025Steve Phillips: Back in the White House, Trump Launches Spiteful White Supremacist Policy AgendaMazin Qumsiyeh: After Gaza Ceasefire, Israel's Military Launches New Deadly Offensive in Occupied West BankDr. Stephanie Woolhandler: RFK Jr. Poses Grave Danger to U.S. Public if Confirmed as HHS SecretaryBob Nixon: This Week's Under-reported News Summary – Feb. 5, 2025