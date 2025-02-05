RFK Jr. Poses Grave Danger to U.S. Public if Confirmed as HHS Secretary

After his November election win, Donald Trump put forward a number of outrageously unqualified nominees who lacked any experience or skills for key positions in his Cabinet. They included Fox News TV hosts, accused rapists, alleged alcohol and drug abusers, admirers of despots and dictators, a QAnon conspiracy theorist and a dangerous promoter of anti-science views.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Donald Trump’s nominee for Secretary of Health and Human Services, has for years led an international campaign promoting mistrust in vaccines, which are proven to have saved millions of lives. Kennedy, who ended his own presidential bid as an Independent in August, threw his support to Trump in exchange for a pledge from Trump to give him the power to guide U.S. healthcare policy.

During his Senate confirmation hearing, Kennedy demonstrated little knowledge of how the vast U.S. federal health system he would oversee works and repeatedly lied about his past, well-documented anti-science and anti-vaccination beliefs. Kennedy has been accused of contributing to a deadly outbreak of measles in American Samoa. After he visited the island in 2019 to discourage people from taking the measles vaccine an outbreak followed, causing the deaths of 83, mostly children. Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Dr. Stephanie Woolhandler, distinguished professor of Public Health at Hunter College, who talks about the danger Kennedy poses to U.S. public health if he should be confirmed by the Senate.