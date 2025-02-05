After Gaza Ceasefire, Israel’s Military Launches New Deadly Offensive in the Occupied West Bank

Barely 48 hours after the Israel-Hamas ceasefire in Gaza came into effect on Jan. 19, the Israeli Defense Force announced “Operation Iron Wall,” a large-scale military defense offensive in the Jenin refugee camp in northern West Bank to “defeat terrorism.” Israeli attacks have since spread to other nearby towns. On Feb. 3, Israel used explosives to destroy 20 apartment buildings in Jenin as part of the military’s operation that has thus far displaced over 20,000 Palestinians.

Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz, declared that troops would maintain a permanent presence there once the military operation was over. Adding instability to the volatile situation in the Middle East, President Donald Trump said on Feb. 4 that the U.S. should “own” the Gaza Strip, “level the site” and develop it, explicitly calling for the ethnic cleansing of 2 million Palestinians from their homeland, while not ruling out the deployment of U.S. troops to Gaza.

Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus spoke with Mazin Qumsiyeh, a Palestinian activist and volunteer director of the Palestine Institute for Biodiversity and Sustainability at Bethlehem University. Here he talks about the escalating Israeli attacks in the northern West Bank, his expectation that the offensive will soon expand south, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit with President Trump and growing international solidarity with the Palestinian people.