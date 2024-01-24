Between The Lines – Jan. 24, 2024 – Full Show

Between The Lines – Jan. 24, 2024 – Full ShowListen to the full show here January 24, 2024Michael Lynk: Israel’s Brutal Gaza War Has Now Killed 25,000 PalestiniansMaxwell Downing: Direct Action Climate Group Targets Retiring Sen. Joe Manchin as ‘Climate Super Villain’Tishan Weerasooriya: Supreme Court Poised to Decimate Federal Regulations on Pollution, Climate, Public HealthBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Jan. 24, 2024Listen to the full show here Subscribe to our Weekly Summary