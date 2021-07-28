Between The Lines – July 28, 2021 – Full ShowListen to the full show here July 28, 2021Steven Rosenfeld: Supreme Court’s Conservative Majority Dealt Death Blow to Voting Rights ActNick Mattern: U.S. Drone Program Whistleblower Daniel Hale Sentenced to Nearly Four Years in PrisonAmanda Marcotte: GOP Politicians, Right-Wing Media Spread Covid Disinformation to Sabotage Biden PresidencyBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – July 28, 2021Listen to the full show here Subscribe to our Weekly Summary