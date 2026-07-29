Between The Lines – July 29, 2026 – Full Show

Between The Lines – July 29, 2026 – Full ShowListen to the full show here July 29, 2026Matthew Hoh: Without a Rational Strategy, Trump’s War on Iran Continues with No End in SightAnnelle Sheline: U.S. and Israel to Integrate Military Budgets to Shield Funding from Congressional Oversight, OppositionKhury Petersen-Smith: New Progressive Blueprint: ‘Forging a Democracy that Works for All’ Bob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – July 29, 2026 Subscribe to our Podcast Subscribe to our Email List:Subscribe to our Weekly Summary