New Progressive Blueprint: ‘Forging a Democracy that Works for All’ 

As the nation’s attention is increasingly focused on the affordability crisis where prices on just about everything are on the rise, this November’s midterm election is a primary point of leverage where voters can register their opposition to current Trump administration policies. Public opinion polls find that there’s increasing opposition to President Trump’s war on Iran, his irrational imposition of tariffs that are in reality new taxes on American consumers, and deep cuts to Medicare and Medicaid.
While Democratic party House and Senate candidates are banking on the unpopularity of Donald Trump’s erratic, lawless authoritarian presidency to win elections this fall, progressive Democrats and activists assert that a return to the pre-Trump status quo is not a viable solution to the nation’s many intractable problems.
In July, the Institute for Policy Studies, a 62-year-old progressive think tank in Washington, D.C. released a report titled, “Forging a Democracy that Works for All: Countering the power of billionaires, corporations, and the Pentagon.” Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with one of the co-authors of the report, Khury Petersen-Smith, the Michael Ratner Middle East fellow and the co-director of the New Internationalism Project at IPS. Here he summarizes the report, identifying key measures to strengthen democracy, with an emphasis on challenging the outsized influence of the U.S. military.
SCOTT HARRIS: Khury, please summarize for our audience each of the top line action items in this blueprint to counter the power of billionaires, corporate influence, and the Pentagon. What are some of the specific actions that you’re calling for?
They want to cut Social Security. Trump is saying explicitly, “We can’t pay for things like childcare because we are waging wars.” And so all of that needs to be reversed. Another thing that we say is, it’s not us saying it, it’s really reminding the constitutional fact that the president actually doesn’t have the right to declare war. That is Congress’ right. And when I say that, I want to be clear. I’m not for wars declared by Congress. Rather, I’m saying that we need Congress to exercise what they are charged with in the Constitution, which is they get to decide whether or not the U.S. goes to war. And at the U.S. is carrying out any number of wars in military operations, we think that Congress needs to exercise its power to stop these wars. Over these past two-plus decades, going on 25 years of the War on Terror, that whole understanding that power lies with Congress has been corroded to the point where the president is now waging all kinds of military campaigns and that needs to be reversed entirely.
So those are some of the key things that we say in this report. The last thing is on the question that I’ll name here is on the question of military aid. And there has been an extremely important conversation that is only just beginning about the U.S. arming countries that are committing all kinds of horrendous violations. Obviously, there’s been this outpouring of just disgust with Israel’s genocide in Gaza, which is armed by the United States. And so we, again, need to review and stop that kind of aid. And I think again, that’s not an end, that’s a beginning because it’s not just Israel that the U.S. is arming. There’s all kinds of states committing horrendous crimes. And so it’s time to reverse all those things.
Listen to Scott Harris’ in-depth interview with Khury Petersen-Smith (15:39) and see more articles and opinion pieces in the related links section of this page. To subscribe to our podcasts, email newsletters, our Between The Lines Radio Newsmagazine Substack or social media, subscribe here.