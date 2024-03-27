Between The Lines – March 27, 2024 – Full Show

Between The Lines – March 27, 2024 – Full ShowListen to the full show here March 27, 2024 Josh Ruebner: The U.S. Finally Has Allowed Passage of U.N. Gaza Ceasefire. What Happens Now?Rev. Keyanna Jones: ‘Stop Cop City’ Opponents Fight for Atlanta Voters to Decide Fate of Militarized Police Training FacilityKaren Dolan: Biden Pitches Populist Economic Policy Agenda as 2024 Election Campaign Heats UpBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – March 27, 2024Listen to the full show here Subscribe to our Weekly Summary