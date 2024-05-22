Between The Lines – May 22, 2024 – Full Show

Between The Lines – May 22, 2024 – Full ShowListen to the full show here May 22, 2024Norman Solomon: U.S. Students Protesting Israel’s Gaza War Emerge as Nation’s Moral ConscienceEric Fine: Yale Program Creates Tool to Better Understand American Public Opinion on the Climate CrisisSteven Monacelli: Texas Governor Pardons Racist Murderer Who Killed Black Lives Matter ActivistBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – May 22, 2024Listen to the full show here Subscribe to our Weekly Summary