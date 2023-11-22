Between The Lines – Nov. 22, 2023 – Full Show

Between The Lines – Nov. 22, 2023 – Full ShowListen to the full show here November 22, 2023Ralph Nader: Ralph Nader on Gaza War: ‘A Level of Savagery to Haunt the State of Israel for a Long, Long Time’James Bamford: Israel’s U.S. Spy Network Aims to ‘Crush’ Student Activists Who Support Palestinian RightsBelkis Terán: Mother of ‘Stop Cop City’ Activist Slain by Atlanta Police Brings Healing Message to Mid-November ProtestBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Nov. 22, 2023Listen to the full show here Subscribe to our Weekly Summary