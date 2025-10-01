Between The Lines – Oct. 1, 2025 – Full Show

Between The Lines – Oct. 1, 2025 – Full ShowListen to the full show here October 1, 2025John Whitehead: Rapidly Moving the U.S. Toward a Police State, Trump Labels Critics ‘Domestic Terrorists’Abby Maxman: Trump Closure of USAID Humanitarian Relief Programs Has Already Killed Hundreds of ThousandsRick Goldsmith: Documentary Film ‘Stripped for Parts’ Examines Vulture Capital’s Role in Demolishing Local NewspapersBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Oct. 1, 2025 Subscribe to our Podcast Subscribe to our Email List:Subscribe to our Weekly Summary