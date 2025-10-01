This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Oct. 1, 2025

Greenland, one of President Donald Trump’s biggest obsessions, is a semiautonomous region of mostly Inuit people in a frozen territory controlled by the nation of Demark. Trump says he wants to annex it because it has strategic access to the North Atlantic and untapped natural resources. Vice President JD Vance traveled to the island in March and accused Denmark of mismanagement. In May Trump threatened to take Greenland by force.

(“This Greenland is Red,” American Prospect, Sept. 24, 2025; “Demark, Hoping to Reconcile, Will Apologize for Forced Contraception in Greenland,” Washington Post, Sept. 24, 2025)

The Trump administration is planning to reopen several notorious prisons to serve as immigrant detention centers, which were closed under the Biden administration due to a history of violence, medical neglect and systemic understaffing. These prisons in Texas, Kansas and Georgia, scheduled to re-open in coming months, will be run by private prison companies.

(“Riots and Abuse Troubled These Former Prisons. ICE Plans to Reopen Them,” Washington Post, Sept. 7, 2025)

The residents of Westbury Mobile Home Park, a community of 250 working class families in Colchester, Vermont, got a rude awakening in the winter of 2018 when the town refused to plow five miles of the Park’s roads. The town ruled the mobile home park was private, and its owner was responsible for plowing the roads.

(“Mobile Home Mobilization,” In These times, Sept. 3, 2025)