Between The Lines – Sept. 14, 2022 – Full Show

Between The Lines – Sept. 14, 2022 – Full ShowListen to the full show here September 14, 2022Mel Gurtov: Brazil’s October Election Could Make or Break the Amazon RainforestMary Crow and Naadiya Hutchinson: Opponents Rally to Stop the Mountain Valley Pipeline and ‘Manchin’s Dirty Deal’ Dr. James G. Kahn: Reduced U.S. Life Expectancy Tied with For-Profit Health Insurance System FailureBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Sept. 14, 2022Listen to the full show here Subscribe to our Weekly Summary