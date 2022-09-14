This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Sept. 14, 2022

• Days after Chile voters soundly defeated a new progressive constitution, 36-year-old President Gabriel Boric announced a big shakeup in his government. He elevated more moderate center-left figures into the government, including appointing former Santiago Mayor Carolina Toha as ministry of the interior.

(“Chile’s President Reveals Changes to Senior Team after Constitutional Failure,” The Guardian, Sept. 6, 2022; “Chilean Voters Overwhelmingly Reject Proposed Leftist Constitution,” CNN, Sept. 5, 2022)

• U.S. Sen. Chris von Hollen called for an independent investigation of the killing of Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh while covering an Israeli Army offensive in a Jenin refugee camp. A new inquiry released by the Israeli government admitted that Akleh, a long-time correspondent for Al-Jazeera in the occupied territories, was likely killed by an Israeli soldier, but there would be no criminal investigation into the incident.

(“U.S. Senator Rejects Israeli Army Report on Killing of Palestinian American Reporter,” The Guardian, Sept. 7, 2022; CNN, “Israeli Military Admits Shireen Abu Akleh Likely Killed by Israeli Fire but Won’t Charge Soldiers,” Sept. 6, 2022)

• On the road south of Santa Fe, lies a legacy of sickness and disease from 22 million tons of uranium waste, left behind from mining operations to supply power plants and nuclear weapons. A “death map” of the old mining towns shows incidents of thyroid disease, breast cancer and other cancers.

(“A Uranium Ghost Town in the Making,” ProPublica, Aug. 8 2022)

This week’s News Summary was narrated by Anna Manzo.