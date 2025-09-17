Between The Lines – Sept. 17, 2025 – Full Show

Between The Lines – Sept. 17, 2025 – Full ShowListen to the full show here September 17, 2025Justin Glawe: Trump Exploits Charlie Kirk’s Murder, Vowing to Investigate and Dismantle Progressive Left GroupsKatherine Hinds and Margaret Donovan: Connecticut Visibility Brigade Leader Arrested for Exercising Free Speech RIghtsMadison Sheppard: ‘Make Billionaires Pay’ Sept. 20 Protest Action Mobilizes Climate and Social Justice ActivistsBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Sept. 17, 2025 Subscribe to our Podcast Subscribe to our Email List:Subscribe to our Weekly Summary