‘Make Billionaires Pay’ Sept. 20 Protest Action Mobilizes Climate and Social Justice Activists

On Sept. 20, as world leaders gather in New York City for the United Nations Annual General Assembly meeting, thousands of activists across a range of social movements will take to the streets for what they expect will be the largest mass-mobilization since the “No Kings” protests across the U.S. in June.
A coalition of more than 100 groups are organizing the September protest actions, dubbed “Make Billionaires Pay,” in New York City, and nearly 200 other locations across the U.S., linking the need to address the climate crisis, migrant justice and gender equity. The three central demands of the action are: Shut down billionaires to fund our future; Shut down fascists to protect migrants and the global majority; and Shut down polluters to defend mother earth.
The protest comes as the Trump regime has been engaged in dismantling dozens of landmark federal environmental clean air, clean water and climate regulations on an apocalyptic scale since January. Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Madison Sheppard, youth climate activist and lead organizer with Fridays For Future Cape Cod, who talks about the “Make Billionaires Pay” international mobilization for climate justice happening Sept. 19-21.
SCOTT HARRIS: Madison, I wanted to check in with you about the coalition of groups that have come together to sponsor the protest in New York cities, but also the other gatherings that will be taking place in other locations. Who’s part of the coalition? I know labor organizations, environmental groups, religious denominations, but there’s a lot more. Maybe you can run down some of the groups that you’re working with in preparation for the New York City protest and the other locations, too.
MADISON SHEPPARD: So we have 180-plus endorsers from across the country and those are all groups that are actively going to show up or are helping set this up. But there are four main groups that are contributing to this movement and this event, which are 350.org, DRUM, Climate Defenders and Women’s March. And they are a mix of both climate groups and human rights groups.
SCOTT HARRIS: Madison, I wondered if you might run down some of the things that you’re most concerned about that the Trump administration has done in terms of the environment and climate since they took office in January. And that’s in addition to immediately withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris Climate Accord. In March, the Trump administration announced plans to repeal dozens of environmental protections, including limits on soot, air toxics, mercury and other cancer-causing pollutions from cars, trucks, power plants, the oil and gas industry, iron and steel manufacturing and other industrial sources. It seemed just like a wholesale deregulation.
They care more about these short-term profits than they do about long-term profits.
If we’re also talking about his attack on the Roadless Rule and the Marine Protection Act and the Endangered Species Act. It could be very overwhelming. They want us to be overwhelmed. It could be overwhelming for me too, even just talking about it like, wow, there’s so many different things I want to cover. But yeah, I think a really big one is the attack on renewable energies, because that really could be our next step to a greener future. Fossil fuel emissions are a huge contributor to the climate crisis.
