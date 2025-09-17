This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Sept. 17, 2025

Since early spring, the Trump administration has been steadily expanding its military footprint in the Philippines as part of its broader strategy against China. With little public scrutiny or accountability, Washington is now preparing to deploy a second Typhon missile system to the Philippines capable of reaching nuclear-armed China. Experts and U.S. officials have widely acknowledged that the confrontational policy could bring the U.S. into direct conflict with Beijing.

(“The Philippines Missile Crisis: US Deployed Arms to the Philippines and No One Noticed but China,” Intercept, July 31, 2025)

In late April, President Trump signed an executive order to fast track applications for deep sea mining, that he said will “create a robust domestic supply chain for critical minerals derived from seabed resources to support economic growth, reindustrialization, and military preparedness.” Trump described seabed mining as both an economic and national security imperative necessary to counter China.

(“Despite Global Opposition, Trump Just Fast-Tracked Deep Sea Mining,” Grist, April 24, 2025; “Nations Denounce Deep-Sea Mining Company’s Bid to Exploit Metals in Pacific Under US Law,” Inside Climate News, July 29, 2025)

Union activists in the deep red state of Utah mobilized to collect 300,000 signatures calling for a referendum to overturn a legislative ban on public employee’s right to collective bargaining. Across Utah, 20 unions participated in the campaign, in a state with one of the lowest union density rates in the nation.

(“Utah Labor Coalition Puts Bargaining Ban on Hold with Historic Referendum,” In These Times, July 7, 2025)