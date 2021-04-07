Biden’s Infrastructure Plan a Good Start, but Lacks Capacity to Address Climate Crisis

President Joe Biden’s “American Jobs Plan” proposes spending $2 trillion over eight years for everything — from repairing roads and bridges to replacing lead drinking water pipes, to providing funds for living wages to caregivers. The plan, if implemented, would also improve transit, rail and broadband. The cost of the infrastructure plan would be paid for by raising the corporate tax halfway back to 35 percent, what it was before Donald Trump’s massive corporate tax giveaway, that is, by raising it from 21 percent to 28 percent. Although due to various loopholes, no corporation paid anything close to that rate, and some major corporations paid no taxes at all.

Some on the left are celebrating the fact that Biden is calling for increased spending that will favor lower-income Americans and create lots of good-paying jobs. Others say $2 trillion over eight years is nowhere near what’s needed, and point to some progressive groups — and Sen. Bernie Sanders — who maintain that $16 trillion in infrastructure spending is needed over the next decade.

Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus spoke with Natalie Mebane, U.S. policy director of the climate activist group 350.org about how her organization views Biden’s proposed American Jobs plan and what further steps are required to effectively address the threat of climate change.

For more information, visit the Climate Action Group 350.org.