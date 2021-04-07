This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – April 7, 2021

• Mexico, which recently revised its Covid-19 death toll 60 percent higher than previously reported, now has the world’s second highest number of deaths after the U.S. The number of deaths attributable to the virus totals over 320,000. Based on the more accurate count of coronavirus fatalities, Mexico’s mortality rate is 254.9 per 100,000 inhabitants, higher than the official rate of any other nation.

• Myanmar’s generals who led the coup that deposed the popularly elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi launched a new wave of violence on “Armed Forces Day,” firing live ammunition at anti-coup protesters in 40 cities, killing over 100 people. The junta also launched attacks on ethnic rebel-held areas, forcing 3,000 people to flee across the border into Thailand.