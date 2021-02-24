Carbon Pricing Dialogue Focuses on Environmental Justice and Equity

One of the most contentious issues in the environmental and climate movements today is carbon pricing – that is, placing a price on carbon emissions and allowing companies to pay to pollute. The concept is the more polluters have to pay, the more likely they are to clean up their emissions. While carbon pricing has been shown to reduce atmospheric carbon emissions in some multi-state agreements, low-income neighborhoods and communities of color maintain they are paying the price of continued pollution close to home.

Over the past two years, confidential dialogues called “Transforming the Conversation on Carbon Pricing” have been undertaken by a range of climate justice activists and policy advocates in order to cultivate common ground, inclusive of the labor, faith, environmental justice sectors and Big Green environmental movements. Before the coronavirus pandemic, participants gathered at the Deep South Center for Environmental Justice, joined in the project by the Pricing Carbon Initiative, Citizens’ Climate Lobby and Karuna Center for Peacebuilding.

Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus spoke with Tina Johnson, a writer, consultant and director of the National Black Environmental Justice Network. Here, she explains the goals of the meetings, which for now are taking place virtually due to COVID health restrictions.

