This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Feb. 24, 2021

• After a decade of civil war, a path towards peace and power sharing has emerged in oil-rich Libya. A new interim executive team was approved in United Nations talks in Geneva. The new interim government pledged to unify unify rival governments in Tripoli and Benghazi and hold democratic elections by the end of the year.

(“Libya Update #4,” International Crisis Group, Feb. 15, 2021; “After a Decade of Chaos, Can a Splintered Libya Be Made Whole?” New York Times, Feb. 17, 2021)

• China has recently unveiled plans to build the world largest dam on a sacred river in Tibet. The project is seen as an effort to produce more hydropower in order to transition to a zero carbon economy by 2060. The huge dam would provide three times the hydropower of the Three Gorges Dam on the Yangtze River, which forced the relocation of 1.4 million people.