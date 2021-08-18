Congress Can Make Permanent Programs That Cut U.S. Child Poverty in Half

Several federal pandemic relief programs that allocated funds to most U.S. families have especially boosted the fortunes of low-income families with children. According to a number of studies, programs that include stimulus checks, increased food stamps, child tax credits and expanded unemployment insurance are primarily responsible for reducing the nation’s child poverty rate by half. A Colombia University study found that child poverty rates fell from 14.2 percent to 5.6 percent, a decline of 61 percent.

That’s good news for millions of struggling working families. The bad news is that most of these programs offered one-time payments. Moreover, recently expanded monthly child tax credit benefits are due to expire next year unless reauthorized by Congress.

Progressives maintain that dramatic cuts in poverty support the view that poverty levels reflect political choices — and government programs are capable of reducing economic need. Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus spoke with Zach Tilly, policy associate with the Children’s Defense Fund, who explains how the programs work, how families have benefited, and the challenges ahead to maintain the reduction in child poverty.

