Between The Lines – Aug.18, 2021 – Full ShowListen to the full show here August 18, 2021Mel Goodman: The Taliban Takeover: A Long Overdue Wakeup Call to Reassess U.S. Foreign PolicyWalker Bragman: Democrats’ Missed Deadline Allows GOP to Gerrymander Their Way to Another Decade of Minority RuleZach Tilly: Congress Can Make Permanent Programs That Cut U.S. Child Poverty in HalfBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Aug. 18, 2021Listen to the full show here Subscribe to our Weekly Summary