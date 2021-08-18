• Ethiopian forces launched an attack on the northern district of Tigray nine months ago, but the African nation’s troops have recently lost ground to Tigray rebels. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has responded to recent losses on the battlefield by restricting the issuance of visas to aid workers and seized communications equipment from relief organizations working in Tigray.

(“Why Did Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Rebuff Samantha Power?” Foreign Policy, Aug. 11, 2021; “US Envoy Heads to Ethiopia To Urge End in Fighting,” Al-Jazeera, Aug. 13, 2021)

• During the Covid-19 pandemic, the average lifespan in the United States fell by 1.5 years, the steepest decline since World War II. In a study by the Centers for Disease Control, the average age of Americans was 77.3 years old, the lowest level in over 15 years. Declines in life expectancy were much greater among black and Latino residents, reflecting severe U.S. racial health disparities.

(“U.S. Life Expectancy Falls to Lowest Level in 20 Years,” Reuters, Aug. 21, 2021; “U.S. Life Expectancy Plummets Amid Pandemic,” Politico, Feb. 18, 2021)

• Call center workers with healthcare insurance giant Cigna are complaining of suffering harsh and abusive conditions during the pandemic. The Guardian reports that call workers complain of high production demands, fear of being fired, and long waits for processing consumer complaints. Meanwhile, Cigna’s profits increased in 2020 to $8.5 billion from $5.1 billion a year earlier. Cigna has recently announced plans to increase the company’s stock buybacks.

(“Cigna Call Center Workers Challenge Working Conditions,” Guardian, Aug. 3, 2021)

This week’s News Summary was narrated by Anna Manzo.