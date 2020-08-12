Congress Fails to Pass Amendment Cutting Pentagon Budget to Meet Human Need

An effort by progressive members of Congress to reduce the Pentagon budget by 10 percent to fund human need during the economic crisis created by the coronavirus pandemic, failed in votes held in both the House and Senate in late July. The amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act was sponsored in the House by Democrats Barbara Lee of California and Mark Pocan of Wisconsin – and in the Senate by Independent Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Ed Markey of Massachusetts.

Sponsors of the legislation argued that redirecting $74 billion from the Pentagon to help Americans in need with healthcare, affordable housing, education and local infrastructure would better align with people’s actual priorities in this crisis, and that national security should be redefined in the wake of the global pandemic.

A poll conducted by Data for Progress found that 56 percent of the country supported the idea of defunding the military and use the money to fight COVID-19 and alleviate the growing housing crisis. A majority of both Democrats and Republican supported the proposal. Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Kevin Martin, president of Peace Action and the Peace Action Education Fund, who assesses the effort to redirect Pentagon funds to human needs, and next steps in the campaign to challenge the growth in military spending which has increased by 20 percent under the Trump regime.