While Congress Deadlocks Over Pandemic Rescue Package, Federal Reserve Spends Trillions No Questions Asked

Despite the expiration of enhanced $600 federal unemployment checks and the end of a moratorium on tenant evictions, Congress remains deadlocked on negotiating a coronavirus rescue package. While the House passed a $3.4 trillion pandemic stimulus bill in mid-May, the Republicans who control the U.S. Senate are unwilling or unable to negotiate desperately needed funding legislation.

Into this void President Trump launched a series of symbolic executive actions that give the appearance of a White House taking charge, but in reality, will likely provide little or no help to ordinary Americans.

While the Trump regime and Republicans fight to limit government spending in the next round of emergency COVID assistance, the Federal Reserve is deregulating the banking industry and spending $4 trillion to $6 trillion to prop up financial markets by buying up corporate bonds. These trillions of dollars are being spent by the Fed without any public debate or oversight. Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Hadas Thier, an activist and author based in New York City, who talks about the failure of Congress to pass a pandemic rescue package, and the trillions being spent by the federal reserve – no questions asked.