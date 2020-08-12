• In Darfur in western Sudan, dozens of Arab militiamen arrived on camels in mid-July and attacked a remote African village. Nine people were killed during that attack with another 20 wounded in the remote hamlet of Feta Bournu. Several weeks later another attack was staged by hundreds of Janjaweed militiamen, which led to 60 villagers being killed. United Nations peacekeepers were unable to stop the attacks. Prior to the attack on Feta Bournu, villagers led a protest, demanding the resignation of the local governor. Suddenly, security was withdrawn from the village — and the Janjaweed attacked the next day.

(“Dictator Who Waged War on Darfur Is Gone, but the Killing Goes On,” New York Times, July 31, 2020) • After the imposition of a new security law in Hong Kong, Beijing has waged a fierce attack on pro- democracy activists including the cancellation of planned legislative elections, citing the territory’s spike in coronavirus cases. Chinese security forces in Hong Kong are seeking the arrest of six exiled Hong Kong activists including Simon Cheung, a former employee of the UK’s Hong Kong consulate, who claims he was beaten while in Chinese custody. (“With Security Law as Cudgel, Beijing Cracks Down on Honk Kong,” New York Times, July 31, 2020; “Many Hong Kongers Are Considering Emigration,” Economist, Aug. 1, 2020)