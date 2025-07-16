Corporate Media’s Surrender to Trump a Wake-up Call for Urgent Reforms Needed to Save Journalism, Democracy

That’s right. Yeah, I mean, I’m all for it. I think that we should certainly do as much as we can, especially at the moment, to draw attention to these corrupt practices — especially also what’s happening at the Federal Communications Commission, which I think is fair to say is the most corrupt FCC in the agency’s history.

And so anything we can do to bring attention to this and if we are able to create new laws, policies and regulations, that’s great, but I liken it to applying a Bandaid to a festering wound. We really need to get to the structural roots of these problems and public interest protections — as important as they are — they can be a step in the right direction. We can think about earlier public interest protections like for example, the Fairness Doctrine, which I’m sure many of your listeners have at least heard of before.

But still, these kinds of regulatory interventions don’t get to the structural root of the problem, which is what I would describe as hyper-capitalism. We have a hyper-capitalistic media system that is so thoroughly commercialized, it overwhelms any other concern. And you still find individual journalists and news media producers who are trying to do a good job within the current system, and it is possible to only produce really good journalism.

But by and large, we’re just going to see this continual failure. Our media system for decades now has not lived up to our democratic requirements and it’s only getting worse. And I think we need to move our analysis away from indicting the bad CEOs, the bad corporations, the bad journalists as kind of a “bad apples” argument. And again, really look at these systemic logics that’s making it rational. Indeed, in some cases, it’s making it illegal for them to do the right thing in some cases.

And at the very least, we know that good journalism is bad for business. It’s expensive. It might anger powerful people, as we’re seeing in this case, it’s the president. So we need to design a new media system from the ground up that’s driven by democratic values, not commercial values.

What I would start out with is looking at public media systems around the world. The U.S. is literally off the chart for how little we allocate to our public media system. Per capita per year, it comes out to about a buck $1.58 at the federal level. In most democratic countries, for example, the Brits spend almost $100 per person per year for the BBC. A lot of northern European countries spend far more than that. Now, I wouldn’t just say that we just create a BBC, that would be a perfect system. But certainly a well-resourced public media system that is then radically democratized, also decentralized.

But there are different ways that a lot of democratic countries are able to buffer their media systems from these direct commercial pressures, whether they’re subsidizing smaller newspapers, for example, to create media diversity. There are many creative means of doing this, but I’d say the overarching goal is to remove the media from the commercial, from the capitalist market as much as possible.