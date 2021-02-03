COVID Vaccination Equity in U.S. and World Critical to Controlling Pandemic

After the United States witnessed the highest number of deaths and hospitalizations of the coronavirus pandemic early in the new year, the infection rate began to decrease in early February. According to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, over 26 million people in the U.S. have now been diagnosed with COVID-19 and more than 445,000 have died.

With several vaccines now being administered globally, a new threat has emerged in variants of the COVID-19 virus, initially found in the UK, Brazil and South Africa. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, says the next six weeks will be critical to vaccinate as many people as possible in order to suppress new, more dangerous mutations of the virus.

As Biden and congressional Democrats push forward with their plan to pass a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill which would include a third round of stimulus checks and funding to boost the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination effort, it’s become apparent that there’s a racial gap in the distribution of COVID-19 vaccinations. Data shows that Black and Latinx Americans are receiving disproportionately fewer vaccinations than white Americans. Between The Lines’s Scott Harris spoke with Dr. Robert Hecht, professor of Clinical Epidemiology at Yale University’s School of Public Health. Here, Dr. Hecht examines obstacles to equitable vaccine distribution here in the U.S. and in developing nations around the world.