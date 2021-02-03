Line 3 Tar Sands Pipeline: Target of Renewed International Opposition

One of President Joe Biden’s first acts in office was to cancel the presidential permit for building the Keystone XL pipeline, which would have brought 850,000 barrels of extremely polluting tar sands oil per day across the border from Alberta, Canada. The pipeline would have connected with other pipelines carrying the oil through the Midwest to the Texas Gulf Coast for refining.

Exploitation of the tar sands has been passionately opposed by the indigenous residents of northern Alberta, where the industry is wreaking havoc on the ecosystem and their communities. Much less well known is another tar sands pipeline originating in Alberta, simply called “Line 3”. The developer, Enbridge, insists it doesn’t need a presidential permit because it secured one decades ago, while the company maintains Line 3 is just a replacement pipeline. Now under construction across the state of Minnesota, the pipeline passes through or near the reservations of three native tribes.

Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus spoke with Moneen Nasmith, a staff attorney with the public interest environmental law firm Earthjustice, representing the Red Lake band of Chippewas, the White Earth band of Ojibwe, the indigenous rights group Honor the Earth and the Sierra Club. Here, she talks about current efforts to shut down the Line 3 pipeline.

