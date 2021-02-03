• Haiti’s robust opposition is returning to the streets of Port au Prince to demand President Juvenel Moise resign once his term ends on Feb. 7. In late January, protesters were met with rubber bullets and several were injured. Moise says his term runs for another year and is proposing a new constitution which will be voted on in a referendum in April. Activists and journalists complain Moise is using the national police as a “tool of repression” against civil society.

(“Hundreds in Haiti Protest To Demand Leader’s Resignation,” Associated Press, Jan. 20, 2021; “Haiti Senator Released From Jail After President Orders Arrest,” Voice of America, Jan. 22, 2020)

• The civil war in Ethiopia’s northern region of Tigray has plunged the region into a humanitarian crisis. During the fighting, two million people were forced to flee from their homes, and six million don’t have adequate food, water or medicine. Aid workers warn about an impending famine.