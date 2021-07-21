Cuba’s Economic Crisis Provokes Protests and U.S. Threats

Interview with James Early, former director of cultural studies and communication at the Center for Folklife Programs and Cultural Studies at the Smithsonian Institution, conducted by Scott Harris

In a rare public display of dissent, thousands of Cubans took to the streets last week to protest the island nation’s shortage of food, medicine, electricity blackouts and a spike in coronavirus infections. Cuba’s economy, already straining under the weight of the 60-year U.S. economic embargo, have worsened over the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic that has all but closed down the Caribbean island’s important tourism industry, Trump-imposed sanctions that ended remittances from Cuban family members living in the U.S., and the collapse of Venezuelan oil subsidies.

After the demonstrations, Cuba’s government reportedly arrested hundreds of protesters and shut down the island’s Internet. U.S. politicians from both political parties predictably responded to the protests by calling for the ouster of Cuba’s communist government, ignoring Washington’s prominent role in Cuba’s economic crisis. Miami’s Republican Mayor Francis Suarez called on President Biden, who recently labeled Cuba a “failed state,” to pursue military intervention, declaring that air strikes are an option that have “to be explored…”

During the 2020 presidential campaign, Joe Biden pledged to renew engagement with Cuba and roll back Trump’s sanctions. But only now in response to the protests, is his administration taking initial steps to review U.S.-Cuba policy. Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with James Early, the former director of Cultural Studies and Communication at the Smithsonian Institution and a frequent visitor to Cuba. Here, he discusses the Cuban protests, the nation’s economic crisis and the U.S. response.