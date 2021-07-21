After months of debate and negotiations, Democrats on the Senate Budget Committee agreed to a $3.5 trillion infrastructure package that includes an important expansion of Medicare that will include cover dental, hearing and vision, as well as strengthen social safety net programs, create a national paid family and medical leave program, fund free universal preschool for all 3- and 4-year-olds and extend the child tax credit expansion that was part of the Covid relief bill passed earlier in the year.

This set of proposals is expected to be voted on using reconciliation, the process Democrats plan to use to bypass a Republican party filibuster. A separate, bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that funds the repair and rebuilding of the nation’s roads and bridges is expected to be voted on separately.

Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Alex Lawson, executive director of Social Security Works. Here he talks about the proposed expansion of Medicare and other programs in the infrastructure package that could be largest expansion of federal programs since FDR’s New Deal and Lyndon Johnson’s Great Society.

For more information on Social Security Works, visit socialsecurityworks. org.