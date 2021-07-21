Ranked Choice Voting Passes Major Test in New York City Primary

Ranked choice voting – that is, allowing voters to cast their ballots for several candidates in their order of preference – was used for the first time in the Democratic mayoral primary election in New York City on June 22.

If voters’ first-choice candidate didn’t receive enough votes to win, their votes were then allocated to their second-choice candidate, then third choice candidate — and so on, until a victor emerged. Because there were some headline-grabbing problems with the New York City primary election, many commentators blamed the new system, when the problems in fact had nothing to do with the ranked choice voting system itself.

Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus spoke with Rob Ritchie, founding president and CEO of Fair Vote, a non-profit group that advocates for legislation authorizing the use of ranked choice voting at all levels of government in the U.S. Over the past 29 years, Ritchie has seen growing acceptance of the RCV system, with more progress on the horizon. Here, he talks about New York City’s recent primary election and the future of ranked choice voting.

For more information on FairVote, visit fairvote.org.